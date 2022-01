The governor of Yobe State, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, on Sunday, praised President Muhammadu Buhari for his untiring efforts at restoring peace and normalcy particularly to the troubled north-eastern part of the country. Buni acknowledged that there is now a significant improvement in the security situation in the North-East particularly in Yobe State. The Yobe […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

