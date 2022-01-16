FCTA Moves Against Roadside Mechanic Workshops, Impounds 30 Vehicles





The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has taken measures against illegal roadside mechanic workshops and motor parks within the city center, impounding 30 vehicles, while six persons were arrested during operations which started at the popular A.Y.A Junction in Asokoro District. The senior special assistant to the FCT minister on monitoring, inspection and enforcement, Ikharo […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information