Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, Mali’s former head of state has died on Sunday at his home in Bamako. Keita, who led Mali between 2013 and 2020 died around 9am, a statement from his family revealed. “President IBK (Ibrahim Boubacar Keita) died this morning at 9am (GMT and local) at his home in Bamako,” a family member […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

