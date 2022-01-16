NASENI, Indonesia Revive Collaboration On Technology Transfer To Nigeria

Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) to seek international collaboration in the area of technology transfer for the development of Nigeria economy, the Agency and the Indonesian Government have agreed to work together. This was disclosed in a statement issued by Olusegun Ayeoyenikan Deputy Director, Information […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
