Analysts from securities companies are optimistic of stock market uptrend this week on Dangote Cement Plc shares buy-back programme and positioning for 2021 full year financial results. Analysts Optimism Analysts at Cowry Assets Management Limited say they expect the equities market index to further rise as investors buy more shares, especially Dangote Cement Plc, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information