A former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Chief Blessing Agbomhere, has asked Governor Godwin Obaseki to halt sale of Benin Central Hospital and Edo State Library complexes. Both buildings located along the Benin-Sapele Road have been pulled down. The state government said it planned to build a motor park […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information