Troops of Nigerian Army (NA) in a joint operation with other security agencies have dislodged the stronghold of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN), at Lilu Forest in Ihiala local government area of Anambra State. A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information