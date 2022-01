President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the House of Representatives to consider and pass the Proceeds of Crime Bill, the Whistle-Blower Bill and the Witness Protection Bill before it. Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, while reading the president’s letter, dated January 14, 2022, during plenary on Wednesday, informed the House that Nigeria participated in the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information