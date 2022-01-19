EFCC Arrests 8 For Internet Fraud In Benue





Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested eight suspects for alleged involvement in computer-related fraud in Markudi, Benue State. The suspects are: Okoha Chinedu Charles, Chibuizor Philip Nnake, Emmanuela Odeh Eneokpe, Ushir Terhile John, Okoro Ossico Osaro, Ejiofor Chibuizor, Wandoo Juliet Baru and Tarbee Destines. EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

