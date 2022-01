An Abia High Court on Wednesday awarded N1bn damage against the federal government in favour of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. The court, sitting in the state capital of Umuahia and presided over by Justice Benson Anya, also ordered the government to apologise to Kanu for violating […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

