The president, Trade Union Congress, Mr Quadri Olaleye has said that the federal government in the last 10 years wasted about $9.5billion for turnaround maintenance of the moribund refineries. Quadri disclosed this in Abuja, yesterday, at the inauguration of Board of Trustees (BoT) and the new National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Independent Petroleum Marketers […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information