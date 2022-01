As the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 hots up, people’s support and integrity remain the Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo’s assets for the race and not money. The Women Wing of the Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation (OGO) made the assertion on Thursday at their inaugural meeting in Abuja. The interim national coordinator of […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information