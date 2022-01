President of Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria (CFAN), Adeola Adegoke, said with the launching of its Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) training book for smallholder cocoa farmers in Nigeria, it is set to boost production from the current 250,000 metric tonnes to 500,000 metric tonnes by 2024. Adegoke, who stated this during the launch of the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information