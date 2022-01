President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Banjul attended the inauguration of Adama Barrow, the Gambian President for a second term, as a mark of Nigeria’s strong commitment towards the entrenchment of democracy and good governance in The Gambia and the West African sub region. Nigeria supported the entrenchment of democracy and good governance in The Gambia […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information