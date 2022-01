The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reacted to claims by a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on the validity of the Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs), saying the current PVCs have not expired. Tinubu while hosting some of his supporters, had claimed that there had been a decline in […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information