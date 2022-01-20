Pharmacists Lament Non-implementation Of Consultant Cadre Circular 10 Years After





Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has appealed to the National Council for Establishment (NCE) to commence the full implementation of the approved “Consultant Pharmacists” Cadre Programme without further delay. The president of PSN, Prof. Cyril Usifoh, who decried the delay of the implementation over 10 years after it was approved by the federal government, accused […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information