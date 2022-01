Loyalists and supporters of Muhammad Sani Abdullahi (Dattijo) on Thursday flooded parts of Kaduna State with his campaign posters as President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated projects in the State. The supporters of the former chief of staff to Governor Nasir El-Rufai were seen in strategic locations during the president’s visit to the state displaying the posters. […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information