Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Friday, described the death of the General Manager of the Shooting Stars Supporters’ Club (3SC), Mr. Rasheed Balogun, as sad and shocking. He prayed for the repose of the soul of the football chief, who described as hard working and committed, noting that his death will leave a huge […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information