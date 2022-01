The mother of the famous Katsina State business mogul, Dahiru Mangal, Hajiya Murja Mangal, is dead. She died on Thursday night after a brief illness at 85. Consequently, the deceased has laid to rest Friday according to Islamic rites after Friday Juma’at prayer at Mangal Mosque Kofar Kwaya. Alhaji Dahiru Barau Mangal is the chairman […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information