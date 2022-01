The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Alkali Usman Baba, has appointed Abiodun Alabi to take over from Hakeem Odumosu as the new Lagos State Commissioner of Police. This is sequel to Odumosu’s elevation to the new rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG). CP Alabi holds a Master’s degree in Sociology and a Bachelor’s degree […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

