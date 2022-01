A group, Concerned Nigerian Network in Diaspora has called on Nigerians to unite in the fight against insecurity in the country, saying security is everyone’s concern and needs to be taken seriously. In a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP, President of the group, Amb. James Erebuoye urged Nigerians to unite, irrespective of political leanings, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

