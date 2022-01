Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has announced the appointment of Mr. Oritsedere Otubu as its new chairman. He replaces Mr. Charles Momoh who was the pioneer Chair and is stepping down after eight years in line with company’s policy and international best practices. It is expected that Mr. Otubu will consolidate on the gains achieved […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

