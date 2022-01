With the COVID-19 cases dropping to 1.9 per cent, the Lagos State government has declared the fourth wave of the pandemic over in the state. The state commissioner for health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this via his verified Twitter handle, said as at January 20, 2022, COVID-19 case positivity dropped to 1.9 per cent, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information