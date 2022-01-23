NEPC Tasks Export Expansion Facility On Training 10,000 Local Businesses





The Federal Government through the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) launched its one-year intervention Export Expansion Facility Programme (EEFP), in early 2021. The programme, which was geared towards disbursing a 50 billion Naira Export Development Fund (EDF) that was part of the Federal government’s N2.3 Trillion Economic Sustainability Plan, has since catered to 1,100 businesses […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

