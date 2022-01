Nigerian centre forward, Ugochukw Ogbonnaya Oduenyi, has moved from Kazakh football club, Zhetysu and joined Serbian second tier side, Javor Matis Ivanjica, The Serbian outfit unveiled the 25-year old pacy striker on January 17, 2022 to the media, in what appeared a big scoop by the Serbians, which indeed has got Ugochukwu Oduenyi talking excitedly. […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information