The Borno State Commissioner of Police, Abdu Umar, has confirmed the arrest of four political thugs who attacked and brutalised a female resident of Maiduguri, Fadila Abdulrahman, over a Facebook post allegedly criticising a federal lawmaker. It was gathered that the suspects arrested by the police include Bello Musa a.k.a Al-Shabba, 24; Nasiru Abubakar a.k.a. […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

