A Corps Member, Oluwafolaranmi Salami, has executed a community development service (CDS) project worth N360,000 in Gwallameji Nursery and Primary School, in Bauchi local government area of Bauchi State. The project single-handedly embarked upon by Salami, who was posted to the Department of Anatomy, College of Medicine, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, included construction of […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Corps Member Executes N360,000 Community Dev’t Project In Bauchi