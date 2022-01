Dangote Cement Plc market capitalisation rose to N4.855 trillion in three weeks following its share buy-back programme. The company’s capitalisation on the Nigerian Exchange Limited gained N476 billion from N4.379 trillion it commenced trading with for the year 2022 to N4.855 trillion as at the close of business on January 21, 2022. Meanwhile, the share […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

