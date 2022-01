The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has projected thta in the best case scenario, the Nigerian economy would grow by 3.2 per cent in 2022, lower than the federal government’s 4.2 per cent forecast for the year and 3.3 per centby 2024. The business as usual bad worse case scenarios, NESG predicts 2.7 per cent […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

