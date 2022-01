The First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, has backed calls for justice for Hanifa Abubakar, a five-year-old Kano schoolgirl, who was killed and buried in a shallow grave in a private school in Kano State. The First Lady, who took to her verified Instagram handle on Monday, posted a short video of a sermon by […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information