The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has accused the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) of security breaches at the nation’s airport saying the privilege of bearing firearms by the NCS has become a recurrent threat to safety, security, staff and its operations. General manager, corporate affairs, FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu in a statement made available to […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information