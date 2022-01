For the 11th year in a row, the president of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, became the continent’s richest person, worth an estimated $13.9 billion. This was revealed in the new Forbes Billionaires’ List: Africa’s Richest People 2022. According to the report, Africa’s billionaires became richer under the period review despite the devastating impacts of […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

