The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), has charged its 246 newly recruited officers to have integrity and honesty as their watchword. The chairman of ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, stated this while addressing the officers at their passing out parade (POP) which held at the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense (NSCDC) Training […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

