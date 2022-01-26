2023: Osinbajo, Fashola, Gbajabiamila Good For APC Ticket – Gombe Rep





A Member of House of Representatives representing Kaltungo/Shongom federal constituency of Gombe State, Hon Simon Karu, has suggested that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Works and Housing, Raji Fashola or Speaker Femi Gbajabiamiala should get the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket for 2023 elections. Karu, in an interview, said any of them will […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information