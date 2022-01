The national co-ordinator of ‘Got Your Back Nigeria’, Prof. Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr, said a presidential hopeful and Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, is the preferred choice of the youths come 2023 elections. Prof Nwaokobia Jnr, who stated this in a press statement on Tuesday, said the youth interestingly were rising up and were speaking […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information