A former Commissioner for Environment in Ekiti State, Hon. Olabisi Kolawole, has emerged the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the June 18, 2022 governorship election in Ekiti State. Kolawole, who was the anointed aspirant of former Governor Ayodele Fayose, polled 671 votes in the governorship primary election of the party, held in […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

