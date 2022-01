The federal government is proposing a N3trillion budget to meet the funding provisions of the incremental fuel subsidy request in the 2022 budget. The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this on Wednesday after the federal executive council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

