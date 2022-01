Airstrikes executed by the Nigerian military at Kirta Wulgo in the North East Nigeria have neutralized key Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) commanders and other terrorists. The air interdiction strikes undertaken by Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Super Tucano aircraft under Operation Hadin Kai according to sources eliminated several ISWAP commanders and terrorists at the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

