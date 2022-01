The Nigerian stock market gained N6 billion, even as Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) maintained status quo. The MPC voted unanimously to maintain the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 11.5 per cent at its concluded meeting. Similarly, the Committee also voted to retain the Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) at 27.5 per cent, liquidity ratio at 30.0 […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information