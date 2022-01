Four state executives of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Borno State chapter have tendered a joint resignation letter to their respective chapels over a case of corruption. The affected exco members are Babagana Bukar (vice chairman), Mrs Hauwa Bata (treasurer), Chiroma Ali Ibrahim (assistant secretary) and Dauda Iliya (financial secretary). Their resignation was contained […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information