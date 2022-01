Over 50,700 Nigerians have signed a petition calling for an end to International English Language Tests (IELTS). IELTS is a test of English-language proficiency for non-native English-language speakers which is mostly managed by the British Council. The petitioners argued that since English is Nigeria’s official language and the first language for many people in the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

