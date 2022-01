A Lagos State Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Yaba on Thursday remanded a leader of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Azeez Adekunle Lawal, popularly known as Kunle Poly, and two others, in police custody for 30 days, over last week’s mayhem in the Idumota area of the state. Apart from Kunle […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information