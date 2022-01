One of the strong contenders and senator representing Ekiti South, Mrs Biodun Olujimi, has pulled out of the ongoing governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State. Addressing journalists in Ado Ekiti, Olujimi premised her decision on the alleged manipulation of the delegate lists for the exercise which commenced a few minutes […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

