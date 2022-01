A pastor-in-charge of the Spirit-filled International Christian Church, Olumore Abeokuta, Timothy Oluwatimilehin, has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly luring a housewife and her two daughters away from their home. He was said to have keept them in his own house, and having carnal knowledge of the women. A […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

