The wife of the Senator representing Oyo Central, Teslim Kolawole Folarin, Barrister Angela Nwaka Folarin, is dead. Mrs Folarin died in the United Kingdom on Friday afternoon. According to a terse statement by Senator Folarin’s media aide, YSO Olaniyi, he said “the deceased was hale and hearty until the angel of death knocked the door.” […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

