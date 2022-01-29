2023: I’ll Support Saraki If South Fails To Produce Candidate – Clark





South-South leader and elder statesman, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, has spoken about the presidential aspiration of a former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, describing him as “the Best for Nigeria.” Chief Clark made the statement in Abuja when the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Contact and Advocacy Council, headed by its national chairman, Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher, paid […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

