The stage is set for a thrilling quarter-final round of the 2021 African Cup of Nations. Egypt snuck into the quarter-finals after defeating Ivory Coast 5-4 in a dramatic penalty shootout. The Pharaoh’s substitute keeper, Mohamed Abou Gaba saved Eric Bailly spot-kick which made the difference as Mohamed Salah stepped up to take Egypt’s fifth […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

