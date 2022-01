The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists are currently attacking Ajiri village in Mara local government area of Borno State on Saturday night. Ajiri is about 52km from Maiduguri, the state capital. A source told an online newspaper that the insurgents came in several trucks fitted with machine guns on Saturday evening. Meanwhile, troops […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

