Protesters, on Friday, stormed an Upper Area Court in Zuba area of Abuja, asking the court to ensure justice is served in the ongoing trial of Kayanmata (aphrodisiac) seller, Hauwa Muhammed, a.k.a Jaruma. Addressing journalists, leader of the group, Johnson Kolawole Micheal, saluted the Nigeria Police Force for rising to the occasion and ensuring that […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information