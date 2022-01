Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah, scored brilliant equaliser and created the winner as Egypt came from behind to beat Morocco 2-1 after extra-time in their Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Cameroon on Sunday. The seven-time African champions will now meet hosts, Cameroon, in the semi-final in Yaounde on Thursday. Morocco […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

